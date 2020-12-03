Reps back establishment of health bank

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has promised that the legislature would support the calls for a bank for the health sector. Addressing a delegation of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) led by its president, Prof. Innocent Ujah, who paid him a courtesy call in his office yesterday, the Speaker also assured them that the House would fast track the legislative process on a bill to repeal and reenact the Nigeria Medical and Dental Council Act.

“We’ll like to explore the idea of a health bank further. We’ll work with our doctors in the House to know how we can go about it. If you can give us a little synopsis of it, we’ll work with it.” He said the House would look at the suggestion to review the retirement age for medical doctors and other health workers. “On the increase in budget allocation, I believe it has been increased to some extent. I don’t know the exact figure right now but we’ll look at it.

If there’s need to review it further, we’ll do that.” Against insinuations in some quarters that the health sector has the least budget of about N43 billion, Gbajabiamila said the sector gets over N1 trillion budgetary allocation. Gbajabiamila assured his visitors that the 9th House would continue to prioritise the health sector with a view to ensuring better service delivery for Nigerians. Part of the measures, the speaker said, is that the House would look at the issue of the outstanding allowances of the Nigerian health workers.

“Healthcare is one of the major areas of focus of the 9th House Legislative Agenda. We will continue to stand with you and anything that will help our country move forward. You can’t talk about nation-building without getting your healthcare delivery right. “Just be assured that you have in this institution a friend. We will work with you. I must commend you that under the difficult terrain you work in, you’re still able to do your job,” he said.

