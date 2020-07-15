News

Reps back Okonjo-Iweala for WTO job

The House of Representatives yesterday drummed support for former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the post of Director General of World Trade Organisation, WTO.

 

The decision was consequent upon the approval of a motion sponsored by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu (PDP-Delta).

 

 

 

In the motion, Elumelu stated thatadistinguished Nigerian, two term minister of finance, one time minister of foreign affairs and former managing director of the World Bank, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been formally nominated by the Nigeriangovernmenttovieforthe exalted position of the Director General of the WTO for the period of 2021-2025 and if successful, will be the first female and first African to have occupied the office.”

 

He acknowledged “that President Buhari having put into consideration her outstanding academic and professional background, as well as, her long years of managerial experience at the top echelons of multilateral institutions, her reputation as a fearless reformer and excellent negotiator, graciously endorsed her as the nation’s candidate for the WTO job.”

 

According to him, “with the COViD-19 pandemic at hand and many countries faced with difficult choices and critical moments, the WTO has a vital role to play in hunting for trade solutions and building trust amongst member states, hence the need for a capable hand that can make the WTO fit to thrive tor the 21st century; there is no gainsaying that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala has the requisite capacity and experience to handle the challenges of WTO at this critical moment”.

 

He said it was “ the perfect time for Africa to assume leadership at the WTO and all concerned stakeholders, must unanimously commit to achieving this.”

