Reps bar CBN governor, others from politics

The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed through the second reading a bill seeking to bar the governor, deputy governors or directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from partisan politics. Entitled, “A bill for an Act to amend section 11 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, to add more conditions for disqualification and cessation of appointment as governor, deputy governor or director of the bank; and for related matters (HB 2023)”; it was sponsored by Sada Soli (APC, Katsina). In his lead debate at the plenary, Soli explained that provisions of section 11 of the principal Act states: “A person shall not remain a governor, deputy governor or director of the bank if he is a member of any federal or state legislative house; director, officer or employee of any bank and other financial institutions.” He informed the house that the intendment of the proposed legislation was for Reps to bring in additional provisions to the principal Act, for disqualification of the governor, deputy governors or directors of the government bank who indulge in partisan politics. According to him, the amendment seeks to insert a new subsection (f) to read that the bank’s chief shall cease to hold office if he or she is a member of a political party or involved in partisan politics. The lawmaker, however, noted that the essence was to restore its credibility from the shock it had suffered in the cause of interpreting the existing law, and not against any individual. He said: “The governor, deputy governor and directors shall cease to hold office in the bank if he is (a) incapable of carrying out his duties, (b) convicted of any criminal offence, (c) guilty of any serious misconduct in relation to his duties under this act, (d) disqualified from practising his profession in Nigeria, (e) becomes bankrupt. Then (e) in the act becomes (g) to add in the principal act by inserting a section 11 (f) “if he’s a member of a political party or a partisan, or involved in partisan politics. “This amendment is no prejudice to anybody but because the Act was tested and it was found weak and, therefore, we need to strengthen the Central Bank of Nigeria as the lender of last resort, the bank of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to restore its credibility from the shock it has suffered in the cause of interpreting the law, basically because of the absence of what I am trying to amend. “Why am I doing this? Because there was a time CBN governor went to court seeking an interpretation of whether he can participate in partisan politics. “We need to address that. Today, the credibility of CBN in the custody of sensitive election material is being questioned. It’s not against any individual, but to save the integrity of CBN.”

