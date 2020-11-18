News

Reps begin Constitution review, call for memoranda

The House of Representatives Special Committee on the review of the 1999 constitution has commenced the process of further alteration to the provision of 1999 constitution (as amended).

 

The committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, has called for memoranda on the following thematic areas- federal structure and power devaluation, local government autonomy, fiscal federation, revenue allocation, Nigerian police and security architectures and judicial reforms, as top of the agenda.

 

Others include; Electoral reform to strengthen INEC to deliver transparent credible, free and fair elections, socioeconomic and cultural right as contained in chapter 2 of the constitution, strengthen the independence of oversight institutions, immunity, state creation, National Assembly, and others that will promote good governance and welfare of all persons.

 

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Umar Muhammad Puma, said also to be on the front burner of discourse, include; immunity, state creation, National Assembly and other matters that will promote good governance and welfare of all persons, residency and indigenous provision.

 

To this end, the committee has requested the general public, executive and judicial bodies, civil society organisation professional bodies and other interest group to submit memoranda or proposal to the secretariat of the committee at room H331, House of Representatives, White House not later than 9th December 2020.

