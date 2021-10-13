Reps begin debate on N16.39trn 2022 budget today

The House of Representatives will today commence debate on the N16.39 trillion 2022 Appropriation Bill. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced this at Tuesday’s plenary, said copies of the budget proposal will be distributed to lawmakers to prepare for the debate. He said: “We are going to distribute copies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter and budget (proposal) to lawmakers.” He added, “We will be having the debate for two days –Wednes-day and Thursday – after which we will suspend plenary for work to start on the budget, the budget defence. “The timetable will be released to the committees tomorrow (Wednesday).

So if you are interested send your names to the clerk today. Add the dates you’re interested in contributing. Whether Wednesday or Thursday, write it next to your name.” President Muhmmadu Buhari presented the budget proposal last Thursday before a joint session of the National Assembly. Gbajabiamila promised that the House would accord the appropriation bill an accelerated hearing.

