Reps begin probe of nation’s refineries

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the state of the nation’s refineries has begun investigations into the trillions of naira sunk into the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of these refineries by the Federal Government.

To this end, the House Ad-hoc Committee has invited and grilled the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Dr. Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Director-General Budget office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze Group Managing Director Nigeria National Oil Company Ltd NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari and other chief executive officers of government agencies in charge of oil production and distribution on the matter.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon Abdulganiyu Johnson said that replying on the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; they demand from the Group Managing Director of NNPC the state of the nation’s four refineries.

The committee also demanded from the GMD, the Minister of Finance and the Director-General Budget office of the Federation the details of all the approved budgets for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the four refineries located at Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna.

The committee equally demanded from the invited stakeholders the certificate of completion of all approved and awarded contracts and copies of project completion documents for the rehabilitation of the refineries.

He had informed that the probe panel had earlier written to the NNPC on March 22, 2022 on the matter but the response made by the agency did not meet the requirement expected by the Committee

 

