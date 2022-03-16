Reps begins amendment of NIMASA Act to improve maritime regulation

The House of Representatives has said the 9th assembly has commenced the amendment of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Act 2007 and the Cabotage Act 2003 in order to improve the regulatory instruments in the Nigerian maritime sector.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabi- amila, stated this while declaring open the two day public hearing by the House Committee on Maritime Safety Education and Administration on the Merchant Shipping Act, Repeal and Enactment Bill 2021, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act Repeal & Enactment Bill 2021, Coastal & Inland Cabotage Amendment Bill 2020. Also the speaker stressed the need for appropriate regulation of the Nigerian maritime industry in tune with realities of the times to ensure maximum utilization of the nation’s maritime sector.

The agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward said in a statement that Chairman House Committee on Maritime Safety Education and Administration, Honorable Linda Ikpeazu said the public hearing was to ensure that the decision of the legislature regarding the bills were taken from well informed position premised on submisions from maritime stakeholders from all aspects of the industry.

