Reps bow to pressure, to reconsider 3 rejected women’s bills

The House of Representatives yesterday rescinded its rejection of three bills bordering on the enhanced welfare and participation of women in politics and governance in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution.

The decision was taken after adopting a motion brought by the chairman of the Committee on Rules and Business, Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa), and supported by the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu). Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila before the House went on break said the decision was for the good of the country. He said the bills will be reconsidered in the next few weeks and sent to the Senate for concurrence.

The rescinded bills are “A bill for an act to alter the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to expand the scope of citizenship by registration and for related matters. “A bill for an act to alter the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for Affirmative Action for women in political party administration and for related matters.

“A bill for an act to alter the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide criteria for qualification to become an indigene of a state in Nigeria and for related matters.”

The House, however, left out the “bill for an act to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to provide for special seats for women in the National and state Houses of Assembly and for related matters.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...