Reps charge army on professionalism

The House of Representatives Committee on Army, yesterday, charged the Nigerian Army to ensure professionalism in its operations, as well as accord priority to welfare of personnel. Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) gave the advice at budget defence with army hierarchy.

In his opening remarks, he said that it was not just enough to appropriate funds for the army, the army high command must ensure that officers and men were professional in the discharge of their duties.

The lawmaker also stressed the need for the welfare of the personnel to be taken seriously, stating that those who are putting their lives on the line for the country deserved to be well catered for. “It is not only about appropriations. We want to ensure that you are professional in your duties.

We will do our own job to ensure that you add value to your duties. We are aware that the army is involved in series of operations. Traditionally, your job is to defend the territorial integrity of the country. “But because of the security challenges that is before us, you are involved in internal security. You are there to fight Boko Haram, banditry, cattle rustlers , kidnapping. All these things, you have been involved. You have more on your hands.

