News

Reps charge army on professionalism

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on Army, yesterday, charged the Nigerian Army to ensure professionalism in its operations, as well as accord priority to welfare of personnel. Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) gave the advice at budget defence with army hierarchy.

In his opening remarks, he said that it was not just enough to appropriate funds for the army, the army high command must ensure that officers and men were professional in the discharge of their duties.

The lawmaker also stressed the need for the welfare of the personnel to be taken seriously, stating that those who are putting their lives on the line for the country deserved to be well catered for. “It is not only about appropriations. We want to ensure that you are professional in your duties.

We will do our own job to ensure that you add value to your duties. We are aware that the army is involved in series of operations. Traditionally, your job is to defend the territorial integrity of the country. “But because of the security challenges that is before us, you are involved in internal security. You are there to fight Boko Haram, banditry, cattle rustlers , kidnapping. All these things, you have been involved. You have more on your hands.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo 2020 guber: Makinde meets Oyinlola, Jegede, Ologbondiyan, ors in Ibadan on winning strategy

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

As Ondo State Governorship election is fast approaching, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Saturday met with PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election 2020 in Ibadan, the State capital to strategize and place PDP in order ahead of the poll.  Sunday Telegraph’s investigation revealed the Party’s Candidate  in the election, Eyitayo Jegede, […]
News

Trump exits news briefing for ’emergency phone call’  

Posted on Author Reporter

President Trump abruptly exited his news conference Wednesday at the White House, saying he had an “emergency” phone call as reporters continued to press him with questions on the Breonna Taylor case. “I have to leave for an emergency phone call,” Trump said before leaving the briefing.  “I’ll be back. I’ll see you tomorrow” Trump […]
News

Diversity of religion, not license for violent conflict –El-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, has tasked resident of the state to embrace peace, saying that diversity of faith should not be a reason for division and violent conflict. El-Rufai gave the charge at the inauguration of the ‘House of Kaduna Family’, a platform designed for leaders of faith to dialogue, interact and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: