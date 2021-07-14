Reps chide Customs for submitting accounts three years late

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has chided the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for submitting its accounts to the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) three years late. Following a query from the Auditor-General that the NCS last submitted its report in 2016, a representative of the Service, SI Ibrahim, who appeared before the committee yesterday, said their accounts from 2017 to 2020 were submitted just yesterday.

Ibrahim said this was due to a delay in the appointment of internal auditors. But Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke, expressed displeasure at the delay, saying a sub-committee would be set up to review the 2017 to 2020 accounts. He said: “We would review your accounts and I, with my vice chairman, will also work with them in that sub-committee. We would also meet with you to review together. What we are trying to do is in future avoid this kind of occurrence.”

