Reps chide NLNG over divide-and-rule tactics

The House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities has cautioned against the use of divideand- rule tactics by the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) in dealing with its host communities. The committee also expressed its determination to see to the resolution of alleged exclusion and neglect of the Finima community in Bonny by the company to ensure a peaceful environment for the NLNG Train 7 project and other operations of the company. These were part of the decisions reached at an investigative hearing of the committee, following the petition by Finima Community Development Council.

The petition alleged a flagrant violation of host community rights and deliberate neglect and marginalisation of Finima community by the NLNG Limited and conduct capable of hampering corporate peace in the construction of NLNG’s train 7 project. But the Chairman of the House committee on host communities, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, frowning at the attitude of NLNG said; ‘‘It is not your duty to divide Bonny Kingdom, you will not divide Bonny Kingdom.

The Kingdom has been there like that before all of us, but we must put the records straight.’’ He frowned at the presence of uninvited parties to the hearing, a group, which he said was ‘‘maybe invited’’ by the NLNG, reiterating that it was the committee’s desire to put a stop to the issues presented before it. Spokesperson for the petitioner, Dr. Bara Kabaka- Brown, while presenting their case, gave a brief history of the relations the community had had with first, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and then NLNG, and how the exploratory.

