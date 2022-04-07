Reps concur with Senate, extend 2021 budget to May

The House of Representatives yesterday extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2021 Appropriation Act from March 31 to May 31. The approval was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

The motion emanated from a request by President Muhammadu Buhari, who had written to the House seeking for extension of the budget. While presenting the motion, Doguwa said: “We have always had this kind of consideration to allow the government to be able to run full package of the capital component in the budget.

“And for those reasons our sister chamber, the Senate has done the same and I want to understand our colleagues in the spirit of that bicameral legislature, that this bill should go with the speed of light.” Doguwa added: “It is in the interest of our people to have the government accomplish its capital components in the budget so that we can be able to deliver on the promises we have made to our people. “Most especially on some capital issues that have to do with the funding of our security apparatus, some infrastructural development, construction and all other things that may be of importance to the people of the country.”

