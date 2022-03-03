News

Reps condemn increased insecurity in Anambra

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday tasked all the security chiefs to rescue over100 Nigerians kidnapped by terrorists including Mr. Steady Onome Idisi and EmmanuelIfieinAnambraState. Theresolutionwaspassed following, the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ben Igbakpa, who argued that Nigeria has become “inhabitableforbothcitizensand foreigners alike.” Inhisleaddebate, Igbakpa, who solicited for the House intervention called for proactive steps geared toward ending the insecurity challenges ravaging the country. “The House notes the increasing spate of kidnapping and banditry, which has rendered our nation inhabitable for both citizens and foreigners alike.

“The House is aware that on Sunday, February 20, 2022, Mr Steady Onome Idisi, the CEO of Lonestar Drilling Company Limited, President of Steady Run Club and a notable Rotarian, and his friend Mr Emmanuel Ifie were kidnapped at Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State. Mr Idisi is from the reputable Idisi family of Ovo. “The House is informed that Mr Idisi on the said date checkedoutof hisHotelRoom in Asaba in the company of his friend, Mr Emmanuel Ifie and proceeded on their journey back to Port Harcourt. They encountered gunmen suspected to be IPOB militants at Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.”

 

Our Reporters

