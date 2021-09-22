News

Reps cry over leaking National Assembly complex

Members of the House of Representatives Wednesday complained over the failure of the authorities to fix the leaking roof of the National Assembly complex.

Consequently, the House has called for urgent steps to be taken to forestall further leakages so as to enable lawmakers carry out their legislative session without fear.

Whenever it rains, cleaners at the National Assembly have a herculean task mopping and cleaning up the lobby of the national parliament.

The chamber, where members hold their plenary sessions, is not exempted from the malaise.

The call was consequent upon a point of order raised by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu under matters of privileges calling for immediate action on the continuous leaking of the roof of the complex leading to flooding in the chamber.

Raising the order, Elumelu said: “If something is not done to address it, nobody owns one’s life, but we never can tell what can happen.

“Coming into this place, you can see the cleaners, they are busy packing (mopping) the water that is coming down from this (roof) chamber. And to me, it is dangerous for our continuous participation in our day-to-day representation of our people, speaking for our people, for good legislation.

“So I think that Mr. Speaker something needs to be done to address these leakages that we are having within this chamber, this is my submission.”

Responding, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over the session, adopted the point of order expressing the need for repairs.

“Very important matter of privilege that affects the whole House in terms of the infrastructure here. Point of order noted,” the Speaker ruled.

It will be recalled that earlier in June the roof of Senate wing was reported to have leaked after a heavy downpour and workers at the complex quickly swung into action to drain the pool of water.

Similarly, the lobby constantly experiences a pool of water whenever there is a heavy downpour.

After the flooding in June this year, the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA) came to inspect the leaking roof and promised to commence repairs but it appears nothing has actually been done since then.

It will be recalled that the National Assembly had approved N30 billion in the 2019 appropriation for the renovation of the complex.

