Reps C’ttee faults NBET on $33m Azura Power Plant contract

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has frowned on some treaties signed by Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) with some investors on power generation in the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos State), at a public hearing in Abuja on Friday, expressed concern that Nigerians were not getting value for the monies paid by the government.

The lawmaker said that Nigeria was in a situation where there was low revenue and high financial commitments and that some of the agreements were bound by law,making it difficult for the country to pull out. Faleke frowned on the `Take-or- Pay’ contract signed with Azura Power Plant, saying that Nigeria paid $33 million monthly; yet Nigerians do not get value in terms of power consumption.

According to him, NBET signed the contract without Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval and against the advice of the Minister of Justice. “We are interested to know if the officers in charge of these agencies who sign these contracts on behalf of Nigerians, took the necessary things into consideration.

“The power sector has been unable to meet the demands of Nigerians, we have heard of all types of bailouts that the CBN had made without any changes in the power Nigerians receive. There are two `Take-or-Pay’ agreements that we hear exist in the power sector.

“As we understand it, it means a government agency here signed an agreement with an investor for a fixed amount of commodity; gas for power companies or power to supply to Nigerians. “In very simple terms, what this means is that, whether the amount the agency signs to take is taken or not, the agency still pays that investor for the fixed amount signed for.

“If it is gas, if the companies did not take the gas as provided, the government agency pays for it as though the government agency took the contracted quantity. “If it is in power, whether the investor supplies or not, the government agency pays the investor for the full amount it signed for in that agreement,’’ he said. Faleke said that if an investor wanted to invest in power, he must have carried out his own survey to be sure that consumers were available to consume his power as it was pure business.

He said that there was no need to bear the risk of buying the power from investors and then selling it to consumers. “We provided support. We are still where we are today. We have millions of Nigerians out of jobs, out of school but no job. We have no power to provide jobs. “That is why I asked you, are you satisfied with the value for money, when we have no power for industries to be established? Why are we paying such money?

“My expectation would be that you have provided power for the Ariara market, and businesses are booming. Or an industrial area in a particular state and industries are booming, but the power is not there,” he said. The chairman ruled that the NBET should furnish the committee with details of all agreements signed and the proof of payment made by the agency.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...