Reps C’ttee on Public Accounts ends visit to Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has concluded its three-day fact-finding session on expenditure by tertiary institutions as well as other government agencies in the North Central zone of the country. Speaking during the session, Chairman of the committee, Hassan Usman, said the committee was not out to witch-hunt any institution, but to ascertain how they had expended resources given to them by the Tertiary Education Fund (TETFUND). He said: “We have interacted with TETFUND and they said the resources given to them, they passed on to the tertiary institutions. And the committee needed to visit the various institutions to ascertain whether there was value for money.”

