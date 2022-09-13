Reps C’ttee summons TCN boss over N207bn office maintenance expenditure

News Top Stories

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance yesterday resolved to invite the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz to shed light on the expenditure of N207 billion for office maintenance and other line items in the 2021 budget.

 

Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon Abdullahi Seidu, announced this at the ongoing Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)/Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) interactive session with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

 

The TCN MD is expected to appear in person when the House resumes her annual recess from September 20. The decision to summon Engr. Abdulaziz was taken after the committee dismissed the submission of the Director of Finance of the agency, Mr. Allen Dutse on the office maintenance expenditure and other line items in the expenditure for 2021.

 

The committee chairman and his members had said they observed that many of the line items of the budget of the TCN were severally repeated and therefore directed the finance director to go back and rework the revenue remittances as they concluded that the “submission was not reliable and unacceptable to the committee”.

 

Earlier, Dutse lamented that the agency is underfunded by the government as its budget was N130 billion in 2020 but got N7 billion, while it was allocated N168 billion in 2022 but got only N6 billion.

 

Also, yesterday, the committee urged the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to shore up its revenue generation drive as the agency can surpass a target of N15 billion revenue annually as opposed to the N1.2 billion it remitted to the government in 2021

 

