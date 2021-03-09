Education

Reps declare amendment of UBE Act a priority

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere has declared the commitment of the House to champion the amendment of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act 2004, as a matter of urgent national priority.

 

 

This was as he also reaffirmed his commitment to free, safe and gender-responsive basic education with the signing of the Legislative Declaration on COVID-19 and Girls’ Education.

 

He disclosed this during a meeting with a delegation of the #AmendUBEAct Coalition at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, where Invictus Africa, Malala Fund, PLAN International Nigeria, Save the Children and YouthHubAfrica represented the coalition.

 

The legislative parley was part of the wider Malala Fund COVID- 19 campaign strategy, which is aimed at ensuring more genderresponsive legislation and plan for the recovery phase of the pandemic in Nigeria. The Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act amendment bill, which is at the committee stage at the House of Representatives, seeks to extend free and compulsory education from nine to 12 years.

 

It is also to ensure an increase in basic education financing and to promote gender-responsive learning, among others. Ihonvbere, however, noted that the burden of out-of-school children could hinder the country’s quest for sustainable human and economic development, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

While saying that education had the potency to positively change the children, communities and the entire country, he added: “I am committed to basic education sector reform and I am glad to sign this declaration. I am an academician and the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education. I focus my entire constituency allowance on basic school renovations and provision of furniture because if  I do not make an impact on basic education, what else can I do?”

 

Ihonvbere, who expressed concern about the state of basic education in the country, promised to build consensus in the National Assembly on education financing and the extension of the coverage of the UBE Act (2004) from nine to 12 years.

 

Meanwhile, he further pledged commitment to sponsor COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 education reforms, taking into account the needs of girl-child and support their return to school and education emergencies.

 

On his part, the Executive Director, Invictus Africa, Bukky Shonibare, said: “Statistics already show that while we may be making progress with school enrolment, the higher the class, the lower the number of female children.

 

“This means, school enrollment is increasing, but school retention is decreasing. Hence, the #AmendUBEAct advocacy and process will help us to have holistic and longterm gains in girl-child education while closing the educational inequality gap,”

 

Also, the recent Malala Fund research indicated that 20 million additional secondary school-aged girls across the world might be out of school once the crisis has passed due to increased rates of poverty, household responsibilities and child labour.

 

The In-Country Representative of Malala Fund, Crystal Ikanih- Musa said: “We are facing a new and difficult economic reality. I implore you to remember that amending the Universal Basic Education Act (2004) to cover senior secondary school, and ensuring adequate funding; increasing UBE fund from two per cent to three per cent CRF is critical to Nigeria’s education plan for Recovery and Resilience to build back better in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The Education Lead at PLAN International Nigeria, Laban Onisimus, added: “The process has been slow, but surely with the commitment of all stakeholders, our collective desire of lifelong learning for children (especially girls) will soon be achieved.”

 

Also, recent findings by Youth- HubAfrica revealed that many schools struggle with insufficient finances as states are faced with the herculean task of providing 50 per cent counterpart funding before they can access the UBEC matching grant.

 

This affects their ability to run and provide quality education, prompting most schools to collect additional finances from students, described as hidden fees.

 

The #AmendUBEAct coalition is a group of development partners, international and local organisations supporting the process to strengthen the legal framework for free, safe and quality basic education in Nigeria.

