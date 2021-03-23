Reps decry deductions from UBE fund

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere said over N20. 2billion was deducted from the fund of UBE in the heat of COVID-19 crisis, saying that massive deductions of whopping amounts of money from Universal Basic Education (UBE) fund had prevented Lagos State Government and other states from accessing the funds.

Ihonvbere, who disclosed this when he led his committee on a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in office, said massive deduction remained the reason Lagos State government was unable to access funds despite providing counterpart funding.

He said: “Our visit here is part of constitutional responsibility to periodically look into what is being done by the states with the funds it received; the matching grant from the Universal Basic Education.

It is instructive that we are starting with Lagos, with Lagos we will set a high standard and it will influence what will go and look at in other states.

“Lagos has done very well in term of paying its matching grant, in fact, am also aware that Lagos has paid for 2019 but not access yet it, this is a result of massive deduction of money from UBE during COVID-19 crisis, N20.2billion was taken from UBE

