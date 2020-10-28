News

Reps decry FG’s poor funding of health research centre

The House of Representatives yesterday expressed displeasure at the Federal Goverment’s poor funding of the Regional Centre for Oral Health Research and Training Initiatives for Africa (RCORTI), Jos.

The House Committee on Health Services led by Hon. Tanko Sununu, made its position known at a budget defence session with the management of the centre. Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Adejare Babatunde, who presided over the session, said they were unhappy with the Federal Government’s handling of the financial needs of RCORTI, which was established in collaboration with the World Health Organisation to serve the 46 collaborating WHO/AFRO member countries with levity.

The lawmaker expressed sadness that while many African countries were desirous of having the centre in their country, Nigeria was starving the agency of needed funds and support. He said: “What I had the intention of saying here, I won’t say it again. I will leave it. But since candidly speaking, if we cannot put what is needed to put in that agency to make it what its supposed to be, let another country take it up from us. That is the sincere thing about it.

