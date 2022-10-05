News Top Stories

Reps decry frequent National Grid collapses, order probe

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved toprobethe incessantcollapseof the national power grid and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s failure to address the situation.

 

TheHousethereforemandatedtheCommitteeonPower to look into the root causes of the incessant collapse of the National Grid and TCN’s capacity to address the ugly trend, in order to forestall future occurrences and protect our already fragile socioeconomic environment.

 

This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Sani Bala. Bala said the National Grid collapses occur when there are system disturbances along the transmission lines connecting a number of generating stations.

 

He expressed concerns that since 2013 when the power sector was privatised, “the country has witnessed overahundredNationalGrid collapses; a challenge which experts and operators said would linger for a long time if not addressed”.

 

Bala added: “TheHouseis further concerned that only this year, the National Grid has collapsed seven times – more than the three times recorded last year, thereby causing national power outages with enormous socioeconomic implications.

 

“The House is equallyconcerned that the latest in the series of power failures has been adjudged among the worst the country has witnessed in recent times, which in turn indicates that there is noframeworkorspinningreserve meant to forestall such

 

According to him, available statistics from research show that if the power generated is adequately wheeled and transmitted for distribution to consumers, there will be a 30 per cent reduction in the cost of generating power, thus leading to a corresponding reduction in the prices of utilities in the electricity supply industry.

 

The motion was unanimously endorsed and referred to the Committee on Power headed by Magaji Daú Aliyu to carry out the investigation and report back to the House.

 

