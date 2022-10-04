Reps decry frequent National Grid collapses, orders probe

The House of Representatives Tuesday resolved to probe the incessant collapse of the National Power Grid and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s failure to address the situation.

The House therefore mandated the Committee on Power to look into the root causes of the incessant collapse of the National Grid and TCN’s capacity to address the ugly trend, in order to forestall future occurrences and protect our already fragile socio-economic environment.

This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Sani Bala.

Bala said the National Grid collapses occur when there are system disturbances along the transmission lines connecting a number of generating stations.

He expressed concerns that since 2013 when the power sector was privatised, “the country has witnessed over a hundred National Grid collapses; a challenge which experts and operators said would linger for a long time if not addressed”.

Bala added: “The House is further concerned that only this year, the National Grid has collapsed seven times – more than the three times recorded last year, thereby causing national power outages with enormous socio-economic implications.

“The House is equally concerned that the latest in the series of power failures has been adjudged among the worst the country has witnessed in recent times, which in turn indicates that there is no framework or spinning reserve meant to forestall such occurrences.”

The motion was unanimously endorsed and referred to the Committee on Power headed by Magaji Daú Aliyu to carry out the investigation and report back to the House.

