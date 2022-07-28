Reps demand detailed contract pact between NNPC, others

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the petroleum products subsidy regime from 2017 to 2021 has directed the companies who signed agreements with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the Direct Sale, Direct Purchase (DSDP) of crude oil to refined products to submit relevant and detailed documents on Friday. TheChairman, Al-Mustapha Aliyu, gave the directive during a public hearing in Abuja on Wednesday. He also directed the companies to provide their profiles with the Corporate Affairs Commission to the House to ascertain if they truly merit the contract deal or not.

The hearing, which was almost stalled due to the representation of the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Mocol Oil & Gas, Sahara Business Development, Matrix Energy and A.A. Rano, among other companies involved, as against the earlier directives that they appeared in persons at the probe later continued as companies’ representatives took turns to respond to questions fielded by the committee. SaharaBusinessDevelopment, representedbyStephanie Useni, said they were not involved in oil subsidy with the Federal Government. According to her, the firm’s deal with the NNPC was on DSDP of crude oil to PremiumMotor Spirit(PMS) and was signed in 2016. Useni said: “We lift NNPC’s crude oil to the international market, refine and bring back fuel into the country.”

The committee frowned on the company submitting only the 2016 document on the contract signed with the NNPC instead of other contractagreementssignedfrom 2017 to 2021. The Director of Operations Hauwa Alfa, who represented Mocol Oil &Gas, said the company has never defaulted on its agreement with the NNPC. The Director of Operations, A. A Rano, Sabiu Saidu, explained that A. A Rano, NNPC and Trafigura international company signed a DSDP contract agreement from 2017 to 2020. Saidu said the 2021 contract agreement between NNPC, A.A Rano and Trafigura international company for the allocation of crude oil for petrol has yet to be signed by Trafig-ura international company. He further explained that A. A Rano had never received any cash payment under the DSDP contract with the NNPC as it is purely crude oil for PMS as stated in the agreement.

The committee resolved that Sahara Business Development, Mocol Oil & Gas, A.A Rano and others present submit all other relevant documents on the contract agreement with the NNPC from 2017 to 2021on Friday.

