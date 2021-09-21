News Top Stories

Reps demand details of seized Abacha assets, others

The House of Representatives has directed the Presidential Implementation Committee on Landed Properties to produce reports of all assets seized from late forn  mer Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha and other Nigerian officials.

 

Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee on Abandoned Properties, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, issued the directive on Monday while interrogating the Executive Secretary of the PIC in Abuja.

 

He said the House wanted a report on all assets seized from Nigerian leaders within and outside the country, particularly those belonging to late Gen. Abacha. Kuye said: “We need to know the state of those properties and to also know if the properties have titles of deed.”

 

The House committee equally picked holes in the sale of Federal Government’s assets held in trust by the PIC. According to the chairman, the committee discovered that some of the properties the PIC claimed to have sold were either  fornot sold or were not paid for contrary to claims made by PIC.

 

He disclosed that some of the seized houses which the PIC claimed were vacant were still being occupied directing the PIC to furnish the committee with up-to-date reports of Federal Government’s assets sold, amount realised from the sales, those yet to be sold and those under litigation.

 

Kuye also requested for the total amount remitted to the Federal Government from the sales with evidence of remittance, adding that all assets pointed out to the committee but not included in its first report should be forwarded to the committee.

 

Similarly, the committee asked the PIC to furnish it with an up-todate reports of Federal Government’s assets sold, amount realised from the sales, those yet to be sold and those under litigation.

 

Responding, the Executive Secretary of PIC, Mallam Bala Samid stated that some of the people occupying government quarters had refused to vacate them. He explained that when the occupants were approached for payment or to vacate the houses they went to court to obtain injunctions restraining the PIC.

 

“We approached the Federal Government to report them and the Federal Government said that we should give them time. “We want to generate money for the Federal Government but in the process, we are losing money; somebody is occupying government quarters illegally and he runs to court to get injunctions,” he said.

 

Also on Monday, the ad hoc committee quizzed the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu and that of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr. Mansur Liman over some of the federal agencies properties said to have been sold or leased by the agencies.

 

Some of the properties allegedly sold by the FRCN include the Lagos Zonal Office of the FRCN, 30 hectres of land in Kano and No 3 Savage Cresent GRA, Enugu, property of the agency said to be under litigation.

 

But the FRCN DG, Dr. Liman, in his testimony said the agency bought the Lagos property in 2010 from the Special Presidential Committee on Abandoned Properties and later sold it to Seaman Tech Co Ltd, Idumota, Lagos before it was gutted by fire.

