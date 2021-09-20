News

Reps demand details on seized Abacha assets, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has directed the Presidential Implementation Committee on Landed Properties to produce reports of all assets seized from late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha and other Nigerian leaders.

Chairman of the House ad hoc committee on abandoned properties, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, issued the directive on Monday while interrogating the Executive Secretary of the PIC in Abuja.

He said the House wanted a report on all assets seized from Nigerian leaders within and outside the country, particularly those belonging to late Gen. Abacha.

Kuye said: “We need to know the state of those properties and to also know if the properties have titles of deed.”

The House committee equally picked holes in the sale of Federal Government’s assets held in trust by the PIC.

According to the chairman, the committee discovered that some of the properties the PIC claimed to have sold were either not sold or were not paid for contrary to claims made by PIC.

He disclosed that some of the seized houses which the PIC claimed were vacant were still being occupied directing the PIC to furnish the committee with up-to-date reports of Federal Government’s assets sold, amount realised from the sales, those yet to be sold and those under litigation.

Kuye also requested for the total amount remitted to the Federal Government from the sales with evidence of remittance, adding that all assets pointed out to the committee but not included in its first report should be forwarded to the committee.

Similarly, the committee asked the PIC to furnish it with an up-to-date reports of Federal Government’s assets sold, amount realised from the sales, those yet to be sold and those under litigation.

Responding, the Executive Secretary of PIC, Mallam Bala Samid stated that some of the people occupying government quarters had refused to vacate them.

He explained that when the occupants were approached for payment or to vacate the houses they went to court to obtain injunctions restraining the PIC.

“We approached the Federal Government to report them and the Federal Government said that we should give them time.

“We want to generate money for the Federal Government but in the process, we are losing money; somebody is occupying government quarters illegally and he runs to court to get injunctions,” he said.

Also on Monday, the ad hoc committee quizzed the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu and that of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr. Mansur Liman over some of the federal agencies properties said to have been sold or leased by the agencies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NCAC: Runsewe commends Ikpeazu, Bello, others for donating offices

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, yesterday commended the governors of Abia, Kogi, Gombe and Plateau states for donating offices to facilitate the work of the council and promote culture in their respective states. Runsewe said the kind gesture by the governors was an indication of […]
News

NANS and the need for generational shift in its leadership cadre

Posted on Author By Seyi Ogunrinde

NANS and the need for generational shift in its leadership cadre By Seyi Ogunrinde I honestly feel burdened writing this at this material time because never in my wildest imagination did I ever think a time would come in the life of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) that ‘non-students’ would actually be the […]
News

UNICEF expresses dismay over FGM progress in Imo, Ebonyi

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday in Enugu expressed dismay that Imo and Ebonyi States had maintained highest burden of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) with 61.7 per cent and 53.2 per cent prevalence rate respectively of the national demographic health data (NDHD) in the country. Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica