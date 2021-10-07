News

Reps demand firefighting response stations on highways

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a motion demanding the establishment of firefighting quick response stations on federal highways. It also urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Federal Fire Service (FFS) to establish firefighting stations on all federal highways to ensure prompt rescue during fire accidents. It consequently advised the FRSC to increase supervision on trucks transporting petroleum products as well as other highly flammable products to avoid overloading and to ensure compliance with safety standards to prevent and reduce accidents that have the potential of resulting in explosions on the highways.

The decisions were consequent upon a motion sponsored by Taiwo Olukemi Oluga at the plenary seconded by Adeyemi Taokeek. While leading debate on the motion, Oluga said the Federal Government established the FRSC with the principal objective of preventing accidents on all highways.

