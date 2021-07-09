News

Reps demand safety policy from NCC, NOSDRA, NUC others

The House of Representatives Committee on Safety and Regulations has asked Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Industrial Training Fund (ITF), the National Universities Commission (NUC) and all the other federal agencies to ensure high standard of afety in their operations. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ibrahim Hamza, made the request at an interactive session with the chief executive officers (CEOs) and other top management officials of the agencies in Abuja.

He said all operational areas in these agencies had been certified as safe and must be scientifically proven to be safe in all ramifications. Accordingly, he demanded copies of the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) policies of these agencies to ensure that their operations conform to globally accepted standards of operation.

The committee, while interacting with the NOSDRA’s Director of Oil Spill Detection, Dipo Obadiagha, queried the safety standards of operation of the agency in the clean-up of Ogoni land in Rivers State, asking for the safety measures deployed in the clean-up exercise. A member of the committee, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, had said that the areas that had been certified to be safe in the clean-up exercise was not scientifically proven to be safe for the people of Ogoni.

