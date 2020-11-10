Reps deny mandating FRSC to bear arms

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said at no time did it mandate personnel of the corps to carry arms and ammunition.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, denied this at a press conference yesterday at the National Assembly. There had been media reports that the House was in the processof amendingtheFRSC Act to allow its personnel carry arms.

But Akinfolarin said: “We hereby state unequivocally hat at no time did the committee canvass the bearing of arms by the Federal Road Safety Corps.” He explained further that; “At its budget defence meeting last week, the FRSC Corps Marshall reeled out staggering statistics on the number of officers attacked, kidnapped or killed on the road by hoodlums.

“As a responsive and responsible committee, it agreed that a step must be taken to put an end to such occurrences. “The committee resolved to interface with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation through a sub-committee to fashion out ways of putting an end to the sad development.

The Road Safe Commission Establishment Act empowered those at risk when carrying out their functions to carry firearms. “It therefore holds that no committee of the National Assembly can change this Act, except through amendment, whichmustbediscussedbythe whole parliament and must be subjected to input from members of the public through a public hearing.

