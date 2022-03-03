Rep’s Deputy Majority Whip chides Nigerian men for not valuing women

The Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, yesterday expressed shock and disappointment at the rejection of four bills relating to Nigerian women in the justconcluded constitution review by the National Assembly. Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Onyejeocha said if the bills had passed, it would have helped close the gap where Nigeria is ranked 184 out of 187 in the world ranking of women’s participation in politics. She explained that the reason for the proposed additional reserved seat for women in parliament was because the male folks were not ready to give out space for the female from the already existing 469 seats at the federal level as well as that at the states level.
