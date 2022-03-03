News

Rep’s Deputy Majority Whip chides Nigerian men for not valuing women

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, yesterday expressed shock and disappointment at the rejection of four bills relating to Nigerian women in the justconcluded constitution review by the National Assembly. Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Onyejeocha said if the bills had passed, it would have helped close the gap where Nigeria is ranked 184 out of 187 in the world ranking of women’s participation in politics. She explained that the reason for the proposed additional reserved seat for women in parliament was because the male folks were not ready to give out space for the female from the already existing 469 seats at the federal level as well as that at the states level.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…CBN has right to print money –APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a detour from the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the allegation of the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki that Federal Government printed N60 billion to argument FAAC.   According to the party, Central Banks all over the world print money when  faced […]
News

Niger gov signs 2021 revised budget into law

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, yesterday signed into law the Niger State “Budget Revision law, 2021.” The governor signed the law at the Government House, Minna. Speaking with newsmen, the Permanent Secretary, Niger State Planning Commission, Hajiya Ramatu Umar, explained that the 2021 budget was reviewed downward following the significant reduction in the inflow […]
News Top Stories

NADECO to FG, honour Ndubuisi Kanu with return to 1960, 1963 Constitutions

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has advised the Federal Government to return Nigeria to 1960 and 1963 constitutions in honour of its National Chairman, late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu. General Secretary of NADECO, Chief Ayo Opadokun said only the constitutions can save the country from imminent balkanization and conflagration. Speaking at the NADECO’s National Day […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica