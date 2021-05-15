Reps Deputy Speaker mourns Gen. Dogonyaro

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has expressed sadness over the death of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro. Wase in a condolence message issued yesterday in Jos by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, described late Dogonyaro as a committed soldier who rendered selfless service to his country. He said Dogonyaro remained committed to ideals of professionalism, good governance, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect for all persons. “Until his death, Dogonyaro was a committed soldier who believed in Nigeria and its ability to attain greatness. His life is full of lessons for our today’s military personnel to emulate. “As we mourn his passage, may God Almighty give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the loss,” the deputy speaker added.
Related Articles
COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India’s Serum in May, says UNICEF
A World Health Organisation (WHO)-backed programme to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries expects that the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume full deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot to it in May, UNICEF said on Saturday. “Deliveries of SII/AZ vaccine are expected to begin fully again by May, with catch-up deliveries to reach […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
More job losses looming, ABEOCCIMA tells Ogun residents
The Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA) has warned that the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff will lead to massive job losses, thereby increasing unemployment and crime rates in Nigeria. The president of ABEOCCIMA, Mr. Jare Oyesola, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, said it was regrettable that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Palace attack: Soun acknowledges Makinde’s N10m gift, forgoes N90m balance
Following the redemption of N10million out of the N100million, which Governor Seyi Makinde promised the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba. (Dr) Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade, for the repair and rehabilitation of parts of his palace and vehicles destroyed by some hoodlums during the recent #EndSARS protest, the monarch has appreciated the governor, asking him to forget the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)