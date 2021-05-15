News

Reps Deputy Speaker mourns Gen. Dogonyaro

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has expressed sadness over the death of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro. Wase in a condolence message issued yesterday in Jos by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, described late Dogonyaro as a committed soldier who rendered selfless service to his country. He said Dogonyaro remained committed to ideals of professionalism, good governance, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect for all persons. “Until his death, Dogonyaro was a committed soldier who believed in Nigeria and its ability to attain greatness. His life is full of lessons for our today’s military personnel to emulate. “As we mourn his passage, may God Almighty give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the loss,” the deputy speaker added.

