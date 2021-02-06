Reps Deputy Speaker revalidates APC membership

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His membership revaluation, which marked the beginning of the exercise in Wase Local government area of Plateau State, took place yesterday in his polling unit in Bashar Pilot Central Primary School.

Addressing party supporters shortly after, he urged Nigerians to continue to pray for leaders at all levels so as to enable the APC-led administration succeed. He called on eligible Nigerians to join the APC, saying the party has what it takes to accommodate as many Nigerians as possible being the best platform for good governance.

Wase expressed confidence that the exercise will be successful, stressing that APC is a party that recognises freedom and fundamental right of everyone He emphasised the need for Nigerians to key into the membership registration in order to fully participate in the decision-making process that affects their lives.

