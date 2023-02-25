Reps Deputy Speaker Votes As Bashar Laments Late Arrivals Of Materials

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase has cast his vote at the 002 polling unit in Anguwan Galadima in Bashar District of Wase Local Government Area in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Deputy Speaker commended the peaceful conduct of the election, he however lamented the late arrival of the election materials to the polling units.

“I call on our people to remain peaceful and eschew violence and conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

