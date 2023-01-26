Reps direct CNA to transmit 35 bills for Buhari’s assent

The House of Representatives has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) to transmit the 35 bills that have so far met the requirement of the provisions of Section 9(2) of the Constitution to Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation for assent in line with the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act. It also urged the following state Houses of Assembly: Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara; that are yet to forward their resolution on the bills to do so in fulfillment of their constitutionally imposed legislative obligation to the Constitution amendment process.

The directive was consequent upon a motion by the chairman of the committee on rules and business, Rep. Abubakar Fulata and seventy others, which was seconded by Rep. Sani Bala. Presenting the motion, Fulata noted that “Section 9 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provides that an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution can be passed only when it is supported by 2/3 majority of members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, and approved by the 24 State Houses of Assembly.”

