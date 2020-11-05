Reps disagree over INEC budget defence

Members of the House of Representatives committee on electoral matters yesterday disagreed with the chairman, Hon. Aishatu Dukku (APC, Gombe) on the modality to be adopted in engaging the management of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 2021 budget defence.

Trouble started when chairman of the committee, Dukku had, after making her opening remarks, called on the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to give appraisal of the Commission’s 2020 budget performance, as well as make presentation of the 2021 estimates. Dukku was promptly challenged by one of her colleagues, Hon. Solomon Bob (PDP, Rivers) who argued that “the committee did not carry out any oversight on the commission in the year, but here are we, being called upon to superintendent over another budget.” Repeated attempts by Dukku to explain that 2020 was ruptured by the COVID- 19 lockdown could not convince Bob.

The lawmaker from Rivers insisted that he must be allowed to express himself. The chairman was also adamant as she angrily ruled: “Honourable colleague, I rule you out of order”, urging the INEC chairman to go ahead with his presentation. As a result, the committee was forced to move into a closed-door session, after the INEC chairman ended his appraisal of the 2020 budget performance, following a suggestion to that by Hon. Uzoma Nkem- Abonta, (PDP, Abia), which was immediately supported by Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, (PDP, Kogi).

“The executive session is very important because 2020 is where the issues are. The budget has been implemented, so that we don’t have to be asking the Chairman (Yakubu) subjective questions on the issue raised,” Yusuf said. At this point, the committee also asked out all the national commissioners of INEC who came with Prof. Yakubu, as it opted to meet with only the chairman in a closed-door session.

One of the national commissioners who was asked to leave the meeting room, Mr. Festus Okoye, however, told journalists that there was nothing strange about the committee opting to meet with only Yakubu behind closed doors.

“They have their own rules; they set their own rules, so we have to comply. They can invite only the chairman for a meeting, so there is nothing strange in what is happening now,” he said.

The INEC boss earlier informed the panel that the commission had to revert to its special fund, created under section three of the Electoral Act, in order to meet its mandates, due to a drastic reduction of its budget after the review. According to him, its initial budget of N40 billion was reduced to N36 billion, when the commission was already in the middle of implementation, and so had to draw N5.2 billion from the INEC Fund in order to deliver on its mandate.

Like this: Like Loading...