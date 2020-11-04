Reps disagree over INEC budget defence

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on electoral Matters, Wednesday disagreed with it’s Chairman, Hon. Aishatu Dukku (APC, Gombe) on the modalility to be adopted in engaging the management of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 2020l1 budget defence.

Trouble started when Chairman of the committee had after making her opening remarks called on the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to give appraisal of the Commission’s 2020 budget performance, as well as make presentation of the 2021 estimates.

Dukku was promptly challenged by one of her colleagues, Hon. Solomon Bob (PDP, Rivers) who argued that “the committee did not carry out any oversight on the Commission in the year, but here are we, being called upon to superintendent over another budget”.

Repeated attempts by Dukku to explain that 2020 was ruptured by the COVID-19 lockdown could not convince Bob.

The lawmaker from Rivers insisted that he must be allowed to express himself.

The Chairman was also adamant as she angrily ruled: “Honourable colleague, I rule you out of order” urging the INEC Chairman to go ahead with his presentation.

As a result, the committee was forced to move into a closed door session, after the INEC Chairman ended his appraisal of the 2020 budget performance, following a suggestion to that by Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, (PDP, Abia), which was immediately supported by Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, (PDP, Kogi).

“The executive session is very important because 2020 is where the issues are. The budget has been implemented, so that we don’t have to be asking the Chairman (Yakubu) subjective questions on the issue raised,” Yusuf said.

At this point, the committee also asked out all the National Commissioners of INEC who came with Prof. Yakubu, as it opted to meet with only the chairman in a closed-door session.

One of the National Commissioners who was asked to leave the meeting room, Mr. Festus Okoye, however, told journalists that there was nothing strange about the committee opting to meet with only Yakubu behind closed doors.

