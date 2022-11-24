Reps endorse almajiri, out-of-school children commission

The House of Representatives Wednesday approved through second reading a bill for the establishment of a National Commission for Almajiri Education and Out-of- School Children. Sponsored by Hon. Shehu Kakale and 18 other members of the House, the commision when established will provide for a multimodal system of education to tackle the menace of illiteracy, develop skill acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes, prevent youth poverty, delinquency and destitution in Nigeria. Speaking before the passage of the bill, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila noted that education is a priority of the 9th House in its legislative agenda, He said: “The sponsor and I worked very closely last year on the issue of Almajiri. I commend him for this proactiveness. “For anything that has to do with education in this 9th Assembly, we have been very proactive.”
