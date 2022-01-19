Reps: Expectations as members resume for 2022

With less than 17 months to the end of their tenure, members of the House of Representatives resumed plenary yesterday to continue their legislative duties. PHILIP NYAM reports on expectations of Nigerians from the lawmakers

The House of Representatives reconvened yesterday after almost a month’s Christmas and New Year holiday. The House had specifically adjourned on December 21, 2021. Before embarking on the end of the year break, the House passed the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill, the 2022 Appropriation Bill, the Finance Bill and the Climate Change Bill, which hitherto suffered unexplained delays and setbacks.

This was in addition to other important legislations. The House also passed several motions on critical areas and was investigating various sectors of the economy over allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds. The House also set a standard on conflict resolution amongst arms of government, particularly labour issues.

It had intervened in the strike embarked upon by resident doctors as well as electricity workers and others. With the resumption of lower chamber for 2022, Nigerians expect the lawmakers to raise the ante of their stewardship given the fact that majority of Nigerians are going through tough times economically just as insecurity across the nation remains frightening and scary. Some of the areas demanding urgent intervention include the following:

Electoral Act Amendment Bill

A few days to the closure of the parliament for the year 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari withheld his assent to the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill citing various reasons, one of which was the inclusion of the direct primary provision.

Many commentators had since been calling on the lawmakers to override the President’s veto but given the cordial working relationship between the two chambers and the presidency, Nigerians do not see the possibility of the lawmakers daring the president. In a recent interview, the President assured that he will assent to the bill if the National Assembly removes the clause that makes it compulsory for all political parties to adopt direct primaries in the selection of candidates for election.

Although, if an opinion poll is taken, majority of Nigerians will go for direct primaries, it is clear that the National Assembly cannot garner the required number of lawmakers to veto the President. Buhari had during the interview said: “Personally, I don’t support direct primaries because I want people to be given a choice, you can’t give them one option and think you are being democratic. Let them be given the three options which are direct, indirect and consensus. If you could recall, ACN, APGA, ANPP, CPC and another party came together.

PDP was over-confident and thought they will rule Nigeria to the end of time. But we in the opposition came together and overthrew them. We didn’t overthrow PDP because of direct primaries but because of the opposition coming together and fighting the PDP.

“We must not insist that it has to be direct primary, it should be consensus and indirect. Once that’s done, I will sign the electoral bill. There should be options, you can’t dictate to people and you say you’re doing democracy; allow them to have options to make a choice.” Before the President’s interview, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had promised that the House will take a decision upon resumption. His words: “When we return in the New Year, we will resume our efforts to reform the electoral system in our country and we will do it together.

That is what the Nigerian people expect of us and we will do our duty for God and our country. “Whichever way it pans out, we must not throw out the baby with the bath water and must deliver a credible and enduring electoral system to Nigerians.

Every law is a living document and as long as it has breath it must survive” In as much as the House may want to do the bidding of the majority of the electorate, opposition against direct primary is massive. Apart from the President, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) is also opposed to the provision for direct primary. And since the speaker stated that the House would not throw out the baby with the bath water, the House is expected to excise the direct primary provision and also look at other areas that were pointed out by the President and send back the bill for assent. This is expected to be done in the first few weeks of resumption since primary elections for the 2023 general election are billed for the second quarter of the year.

Probe of National Assembly Management

For most part of 2021, the House Committee on Public Accounts led by Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) was preoccupied with the Auditor General of the Federation’s (AuGF) report, in which several queries were raised against several Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The most disturb-ing was the indictment of the management of the National Assembly and the National Assembly Service Commission. Referenced AuGF/AR.2019/02, the report dated September 15, 2021 and signed by the Auditor General of the Federation, Mr. Adolphus Aghughu, queried the management for embarking on an unexplained expenditure amounting to N9.424 billion in the 2019 financial year. Consequent upon this, the committee invited the Clerk to the National Assembly, Amos Ojo, on about two occasions to appear before it and shed light on the queries.

The clerk, however, did not appear and some commentators have insisted that the public accounts committee must interrogate the top National Assembly management to prove to Nigerians that it is not selective in its handling of the AuGF’s report and indeed, in the execution of its investigative powers. Against this backdrop, Nigerians are expecting to see the clerk and perhaps the leadership of the National Assembly Service Commission being interrogated by the committee on resumption from the holiday.

While it is unlikely that the Public Accounts Committee will take on the management of the National Assembly on these allegations, the committee is expected to continue with its work especially on the disturbing allegations that about 178,459 different types of arms and ammunition got missing from the police armoury in 2019 without any trace or formal report on their whereabouts. Civil society groups have been pushing for the relevant authorities to be invited by the committee in order to get to the root of the alleged arms theft considering the insecurity challenge faced by the nation.

2022 budget amendment

The lawmakers had on December 21, 2021 passed the sum of N17.127 trillion budget for 2022 fiscal year against the sum of N16.391 trillion proposed in the budget estimates submitted to them by President Buhari in October. The President had, while signing the 2022 Appropriation Bill and the 2021 Finance Bill into law lamented that the lawmakers made several insertions into the original proposal. According to him, the National Assembly reduced provisions for about 10,733 projects and introduced 6,576 new projects, which increased the budget from N16.39 trillion by N735.85 billion to N17.13 trillion. With the reservations expressed by President Buhari, it is expected that he will forward an amendment bill to the 2022 Appropriation Act, which the National Assembly would work on. This, the lawmakers will have to attend to the executives request. A supplementary budget is also expected from the executive to the parliament to cater for areas that were inadvertently omitted in the signed appropriation act.

Pending critical bills

The House in its legislative agenda clearly spelt out its resolve to collaborate with the executive and other stakeholders to fight insecurity and reposition the nation’s security sector for sustained peace. The House had earlier in 2021 convoked a security summit where far- reaching resolutions were made and forwarded to the president for necessary actions. As part of the resolutions, the House initiated several bills to give teeth to its commitment.

Gbajabiamila had also, while declaring open a retreat shortly before the holiday hinted that the initiative was part of the commitment of the lawmakers to do what is required to ensure the country overcomes the serious national security challenges. Some of these critical bills, which the House would giving priority attention to include the Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Police Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021; National Security and Civil Defence Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Customs and Excise Management Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021; ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons, The Ammunition and Other Related Materials (Ratification and Enforcement) Bill, 2021; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The current House has initiated and passed more bills than any Assembly in the past and it is expected that the lawmakers will sustain their sponsorship and passage of more bills in the New Year.

Constitution review

The clamour for constitution review has gained currency across the country and many commentators and stakeholders believe that only restructuring could return the nation to the path of progress. Butsince the Federal Government is not favourably disposed to convoking a sovereign national conference, which has been canvassed for by several ethnic nationalities, attention has been shifted to the National Assembly to do the needful. The House ad hoc committee on Constitution Review headed by the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, like the Senate had in 2021 held zonal public hearings nationwide on the review of the 1999 Constitution, during which clamour for creation of states, state police, restructuring and fiscal federalism dominated presentations made by stakeholders.

Unfortunately, like the direct primary provision on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, President Buhari had repeatedly kicked against the idea of state police. In his recent interview, he categorically said that was not an option. “State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local government and the governors. Is the third tier of government getting what it is supposed to get constitutionally? Let the people in the local governments tell you the truth, the fight between local governments and the governor,” he said. With the President’s position against state police, the House may certainly toe his line and drop the proposal.

Again, creation of states was also mentioned but the possibility of new state seems not on the cards because the process is cumbersome and with the nation approaching an election year, it is doubtful if the National Assembly would have the time to consider it as part of constitution amendment. The parliament is however expected to complete work on the constitution amendment process at least by the second quarter of the year.

Subsidy removal intervention

Nigerians are expecting the National Assembly to impress on the executive to drop the proposal to disburse N5,000 monthly to 40 million poor citizens to assist them cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal, which the government said will take effect from the middle of this year. This, according to the government is arising from the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act. The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said subject to the availability of resources and support from state governments, the handouts will target between 20 and 40 million Nigerians who make up the country’s poorest population. The programme is expected to run for six or 12 months. “Ahead of the target date of mid-2022 for the complete elimination of fuel subsidies, we are working with our partners on measures to cushion potential negative impact of the removal of the subsidies on the most vulnerable at the bottom 40 per cent of the population. “One of such measures would be to institute a monthly transport subsidy in the form of cash transfer of N5,000 to between 30–40 million deserving Nigerians,” she said. However, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) is spoiling for war as the union has consistently maintained that complete removal of subsidy will further impoverished the already beleaguered Nigerian worker and their dependents.

In 2012, the House of Representatives led a legislative revolution against the government of President Goodluck Jonathan, when it sat on a Sunday to protest the removal of petroleum subsidy, thereby forcing the government jettison the idea. Nigerians are expecting to see a reenactment of this feat considering the fact that the current speaker, Gbajabiamila, then as opposition leader, played a prominent role in compelling the government to drop the idea. However, the next few weeks will determine whether the House would as usual intervene in this matter and stop the government from further plunging the nation into despair and hardship.

Corruption probes

Different probes are underway in the House, apart from the public accounts inquest into the Auditor General’s queries to MDAs. Some of the probes have been concluded but no report has been received from the committees, while some of the reports submitted have not been attended to. It is expected that the House will in the New Year try to clear its table by looking into some of these reports and possibly impressing on those lagging behind to hasten up and turn in their reports. One of such probes is the ad hoc committee set up to inquire into the quality and quantity of arms and ammunition purchased for security agencies in the country in the last 10 years.

The committee headed by Hon. Olaide Akinremi (APC, Oyo) had declared during one its sittings that an estimated $47, 387 million was spent on the importation of arms and ammunition by 2019. The report of this committee is being awaited. Again, nothing has been heard of the $500 million Chinese loan probe led by Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta). It is not clear whether the House has acceded to the advice of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, that the investigation into the matter will negatively impact the loan agreement on the Port Harcourt- Maiduguri rail project.

There are quite a lot of these investigations, which were initiated by the House that their outcomes have remained a mystery and Nigerians will want to know what has become of these constitutional assignments by the legislators. No doubt, 2022 is the only year left for the lawmakers to round off unfinished businesses and make amends where necessary as once electioneering campaigns pick up, there will be no time to attend to legislative matters, however it is expected that the House will maximise the first quarter of this year in order to give the electorate value for their votes.

