Reps flays OAGF over N6bn income generated by SEC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday carpeted the office of Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) for failing to provide evidence of 25 per cent of the N6 billion internally generated revenue by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the 2020 fiscal year.

 

The House Committee on Finance took a swipe at the AGF at an interactive session with SEC’s Director General, Mr. Lamido Yuguda on the review of the 2020 to 2022 budget defence and 2023-2025 Medium-term  Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper (FPP).

 

Chairman of the committee, James Faleke, had requested AGF’s evidence of the N738 million representing 25 per cent of the SEC revenue in 2020. He said: “where is it in your own record?

 

I want to see your own record, not their own record. If you are referring me to their record then you are not supposed to be here.”

 

Responding, the AGF said: “We have their record but not here but the receipts are issued by us so we can confirm it. Because they are not part of the schedule we are supposed to have today.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

