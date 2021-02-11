Reps give NNPC GMD 7-day ultimatum over N3.8trn query

The House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has given the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari seven days to appear before it or risk arrest by security agents over alleged misappropriation of N3.878 trillion from the coffers of the agency.

The ultimatum followed the failure of the GMD to appear before the committee after 10 invitations extended to him.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke said the lawmakers are probing the audit query raised by the Auditor-General of the Federation on the disappearance of the said amount from the accounts of the NNPC and 17 of its subsidiaries.

The NNPC had in a document submitted to the committee entitled “Re: Consideration of Annual Report of the Auditor General for the Federal on the Federation for the Period 31st December 2015” pleaded with the committee to reschedule the meeting.

The document, which was signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Dr. K. A Obateru, said he acknowledged the receipt of the committee’s letter dated February 1, 2021 on the matter.

He reassured the leadership of the National Assembly that the NNPC holds it in very high regard and esteem.

