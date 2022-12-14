Reps give NNPC one week to end fuel scarcity

The House of Representatives yesterday directed the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to end the lingering artificial scarcity of petroleum products within the next one week in order to ease the suffering of Nigerians. It also mandated the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to seek collaboration with the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure that fuel is sold at the regulated price and in all retail outlets.

The order was given following the adoption of a Motion of Urgent National Importance sponsored by Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi. Leading the debate on he motion, Abdullahi noted that in the last few months, Nigerians have been subjected to untold hardships caused by the lingering petrol scarcity; affecting economic activities and making the already trying times in the country more difficult. “Firstly, when the scarcity reared its ugly head at the peak of the rainy season in October this year, NMDPRA said: “The fuel scarcity in Abuja and other northern states was caused by rainfall, which submerged the greater part of Lokoja including the highway leading to Abuja, a development that grounded all vehicular movements along that route.”

He added: “Soon after floods/rains receded in Lokoja and the petrol scarcity continued, the president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers As sociation of Nigeria (IPMAN) said the situation has continued to persist because of the supply gap created by the blockade in Lokoja.

“The IPMAN affirmed that there were enough products in the depots and that the lingering scarcity was only caused by the break in supply of the product.” The lawmaker said he was concerned that intelligence reports on current fuel scarcity gathered by our securities agencies indicated that there is a deliberate plan by some oil marketers to derail the effort of the government in the distribution of fuel in the country by hoarding the petroleum products and thereby creating artificial scarcity all over the country. He lamented that it was the inability of the regulators of the petroleum sector to end the artificial scarcity of petroleum products that forced the DSS to issue an ultimatum to the NNPC, and oil marketers to end the artificial scarcity within 48-hours. The motion was unanimously endorsed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...