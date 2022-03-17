Reps go after 77 oil firms over unremitted N2.6trn revenue

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, commenced investigative hearing on the N2.6tn owed the Federal Government by 77 oil companies operating in Nigeria. The House is acting on the 2019 report of the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, threatened that the parliament might be forced to invoke the provisions of the Constitution against company or official who fails or refuses to cooperate with the House on the probe. Gbajabiamila noted that N2.6tn is a huge sum of money that should not be allowed to go down the drain, especially at a time when the Federal Government is experiencing shortage of revenue to fund its annual budget.

He said: “To underscore the importance of this exercise, let me make a bold statement that if there are companies or individuals that refuse to cooperate with the committee during this exercise, it may be the first time in the 9th Assembly or in the history that I will personally invoke the provisions of the Constitution and have such person arrested. That is how important this exercise is.

