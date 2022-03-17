News

Reps go after 77 oil firms over unremitted N2.6trn revenue

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, commenced investigative hearing on the N2.6tn owed the Federal Government by 77 oil companies operating in Nigeria. The House is acting on the 2019 report of the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, threatened that the parliament might be forced to invoke the provisions of the Constitution against company or official who fails or refuses to cooperate with the House on the probe. Gbajabiamila noted that N2.6tn is a huge sum of money that should not be allowed to go down the drain, especially at a time when the Federal Government is experiencing shortage of revenue to fund its annual budget.

He said: “To underscore the importance of this exercise, let me make a bold statement that if there are companies or individuals that refuse to cooperate with the committee during this exercise, it may be the first time in the 9th Assembly or in the history that I will personally invoke the provisions of the Constitution and have such person arrested. That is how important this exercise is.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBS: Nigeria generated N1.53trn from VAT in 2020

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Revenue earned from Value Added Tax (VAT) grossed to N1.53 trillion in 2020 despite wrecks inflicted on various sectors of Nigeria’s economy by COVID-19 pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has confirmed. The latest VAT figure was higher to N1.18 trillion generated by the different sectors at the end of 2019. The increase is […]
News

Anabolic steroids can result into male infertility

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A top Indian-based fertility expert has highlighted the danger in taking anabolic steroids without consulting any medical expert, saying it may create havoc in the body in the long run, and result in significant side-effects in males which include impotency, erectile dysfunction and low-sperm count. According to the Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Dr. Parul […]
News

Aké Festival uplifts blacktivism for four days

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Africa’s leading arts and book event Aké Arts and Book Festival will return Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 this month with an amazing free programme of 65 inspiring book chats, workshops, panel discussions and performances from the most exciting voices across Africa and the African Diaspora.     Due to the global coronavirus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica