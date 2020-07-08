News

Reps grill ICPC boss over purchase of used vehicles

Posted on Author By Philip Nyam Comment(0)

…Reconcile with media for better image

The House of Representatives Wednesday interrogated the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. Bolaji Owasanoye over alleged purchase of used vehicles by the commission.
The interrogation took place Wednesday when the House committee engaged the chairman and his management team on the implementation of the 2019 budget with respect to capital allocation.
The House Committee on public Procurement led by Hon. Ahmed Nasir Ali Ahmad (APC, Kano) queried why the Commission decided to procure used vehicles instead of brand new ones provided for in the budget.
Responding to the query the Director of Procurement, who refused to disclose his names, stated that the agency had taken advantage of customs’ auction to procure some of them.
When asked how many vehicles were provided for in the 2019 budget, another ICPC official said the auction was for N16 million, which was below the budgeted sum of N17 million, adding that the vehicles are, however, in good working condition.
Asked if the vehicles were brand new ones and if the budget provided for used vehicles instead of brand new ones, the commission said “it provided for operational vehicles”.
The committee chairman, Hon. Nasir Ali Ahmad told the Commission to make more details available to members so as to ease the process of understanding and intervention.
Meanwhile, the ICPC chairman, Owasanoye has advised members of the National Assembly to “make peace with the media” so as to end negative media reports against them saying ‘bad news sells'”.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ghana to rebuild demolished embassy building, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the government of Ghana promised to rebuild the demolished building belonging to the Nigerian embassy in Accra. According to him, the Ghanaian government has also promised to cede the property as well as all documents relating to it to the Nigerian embassy. Gbajabiamila said […]
News

COVID-19: 41 health workers infected in Plateau, 8 dead – Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he Plateau Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, yesterday, said that 41 health workers had been infected with COVID-19 in the state, with eight deaths recorded.     The commissioner made the disclosure at a press briefing in Jos on the update on government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in the state. According to him, […]
News Top Stories

Buhari flags-off $2.592bn AKK gas pipeline project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged-off the $2.592 billion Abuja-Kaduna- Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project.   The President, who virtually flagged off the project yesterday, said the gas pipeline, when completed, would help industrialize and energize the entrepreneurial spirit of the people.     The 614-kilometer gas pipeline project is expected to add 2.2bscf/d of gas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: