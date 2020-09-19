Reps hail Buhari for signing Nigeria Police Act, 2020

News Top Stories

The House of Representatives has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Nigeria Police Act, 2020 Sponsor of the bill and chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Navy, Yusuf Gadgi, who gave the commendation, said the Act will no doubt promote intense security in states across the federation. Gagdi, who represents Kanam/Pankshin/ Kanke Federal Constituency of Plateau State, said: “I want to commend Mr. President for this giant stride as this is coming at a time when the country is facing serious security challenges.

“This for me is a step in the right direction that will address the challenges of structuring, appointments, promotions, discipline, postings, living conditions, pension and retirement benefits of the Nigeria Police Force as identified in the Principal Act.” He also stated that the Bill was necessitated by the alarming spate of insecurity and criminality in the country whose negative effects on the economy and socio-political development of Nigeria is well documented.

He said: “Mr. President has shown that he has the interest of the people at heart by ensuring that this bill is signed to address these issues. “The Act repeals the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force, driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in its operations and management of its resources.”

