Reps hail Buhari, Senate for restoring Bayelsa’s marginal field

The House of Representatives members from Bayelsa State have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the senate for ordering for the restoration of the disputed Atala marginal field to Bayelsa State. Hon. Fred Agbedi representing Sagbama Ekremor federal constituency of Bayelsa gave the commendation on behalf of his colleagues at a briefing in Abuja.

He said: “I wish to on behalf of my people convey our sincere com-mendation to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Petitions and specifically the Senate President and the entire Senate for standing up for what is right and restoring hope as a Senate of the people.

“The issue of Atala field dispute was a sore narrative in the history of the oil industry in Nigeria. “Hence we are so happy that thorough investigation has exposed the heels of a demonic deal. “It is also important to thank the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the governor of Bayelsa, HE Gov Duoye Diri and their efforts that ensured that justice was served.

