Reps hails NLNG for signing FID of train 7 project

The House of Representatives Committee on Gas Resources has commended the NigerianLiquifued Natural Gas (NLNG) company for the successful signing of the FinalInvestmentDecision(FID) for the establishment of train 7 project. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Nicholas Mutu (PDP, Delta) gavethecommendation yesterdayat a meeting with the management of the company in Abuja. Hesaid:”Wenotewithpride and commend the current NLNG management for the signing of Final Investment Decision(FID) for the establishment of Train 7 project.

“This move will no doubt keepNigeriaatthetopof LNG producers and exporters list. In addition to the foregoing, the huge contributions of the NLNG to the Nigerian economyinrevenue contribution, research, technology, man-power, community development and the promotion of literature and the Arts, to mention a few, cannot be over emphasized.

“We are thus looking forward to working with your team and other stakeholders to use the Business Model and the wealth of experience of NLNG to formulate new legislation and incentives that will assisttoefficiently harnessthe gasresourcesinNigeriaforthe all-round development of the nation’s economy.” Speaking further, Mutu said: “The House Committee on Gas Resources is committed to supporting initiatives that will aid to accelerate investments in the production andprocessing gaswithaview to consolidating Nigeria’s gas export opportunities and more importantly to enhance massive gas penetration and utilization in the domestic market.

“The committee is also keen on promoting optimisation of resources by the reutilisation of by-products to enhance the gas value chain and create opportunities for those in the downstream of thevaluechain. Inthisregard, we call on you to provide data and strategies to support offtaker to re-use products from your production processes, which as you know, would be feedstock to other industries.”

