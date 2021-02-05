News

Reps hails NLNG for signing FID of train 7 project

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on Gas Resources has commended the NigerianLiquifued Natural Gas (NLNG) company for the successful signing of the FinalInvestmentDecision(FID) for the establishment of train 7 project. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Nicholas Mutu (PDP, Delta) gavethecommendation yesterdayat a meeting with the management of the company in Abuja. Hesaid:”Wenotewithpride and commend the current NLNG management for the signing of Final Investment Decision(FID) for the establishment of Train 7 project.

“This move will no doubt keepNigeriaatthetopof LNG producers and exporters list. In addition to the foregoing, the huge contributions of the NLNG to the Nigerian economyinrevenue contribution, research, technology, man-power, community development and the promotion of literature and the Arts, to mention a few, cannot be over emphasized.

“We are thus looking forward to working with your team and other stakeholders to use the Business Model and the wealth of experience of NLNG to formulate new legislation and incentives that will assisttoefficiently harnessthe gasresourcesinNigeriaforthe all-round development of the nation’s economy.” Speaking further, Mutu said: “The House Committee on Gas Resources is committed to supporting initiatives that will aid to accelerate investments in the production andprocessing gaswithaview to consolidating Nigeria’s gas export opportunities and more importantly to enhance massive gas penetration and utilization in the domestic market.

“The committee is also keen on promoting optimisation of resources by the reutilisation of by-products to enhance the gas value chain and create opportunities for those in the downstream of thevaluechain. Inthisregard, we call on you to provide data and strategies to support offtaker to re-use products from your production processes, which as you know, would be feedstock to other industries.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: AOKOYA’s allegation false, inciting –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Kenneth Ofoma

  …warns Nnamdi Kanu against inciting statements   Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday called on Nigerians in general and Yoruba in particular to discountenance the narrative being pushed by a Yoruba group, the Apapo O’Odua Koya (AOKOYA), insinuating that Igbo youths were behind the destruction of Yoruba businesses and assets in Lagos by hoodlums […]
News

US judge again delays execution of lone woman on federal death row

Posted on Author Reporter

  A U.S. federal judge said that the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row last month, potentially pushing her execution into Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s new administration. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss on Thursday vacated an order from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, […]
News Top Stories

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N676.407bn July revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Three tiers of governments comprising federal, states and local councils shared the sum of N676.407 billion in month of July. The amount shared was revenue that accrued into federation purse in July 2020. The figure was confirmed at the end of monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for August 2020 held through virtual conferencing; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica