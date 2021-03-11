Reps halt £4.2m Ibori loot spending, back Delta

…say money belongs to Delta State

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to stop forthwith further appropriation or disbursement of recovered loot of £4.2 million pending the final determination of the matter by the House. It also requested the Federal Ministry of Finance and Attorney General of Federation to furnish it with all particulars relating to the recovered money.

The House took the decision after adopting a motion sponsored by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and other members from Delta state. In endorsing the motion, the House also mandated its Committee on Finance, Justice and Loans and Recovered Funds to investigate this matter and report within two weeks.

The co-sponsors include Hon. Victor Nwokolo, Hon. Nicholas Motu, Hon. Leo Ogor, Hon. Ossai Ossai, Hon. Julius Pondi, Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa, Hon. Hon. Efe Afe, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi and Hon. Francis E. Waive. Presenting the motion, Elumelu noted that the sum of 4.2 million pounds being proceeds of looted funds recovered from a former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, is being transferred to the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria for appropriation without recourse to the Delta State Government and or parliament in two weeks’ time. He argued that the said recovered looted funds belong to the good people of Delta State and, as such, ought to be refunded to the coffers of the Delta State Government for developmental purposes.

Elumelu said: “Further aware that assets seized by EFCC from states were returned to such states, especially Bayelsa and Abia states. “Worried that if the Federal Government is al-lowed to appropriate the funds without recourse to the Delta State Government, the people of Delta State will be shortchanged/ deprived of their legitimate resources to improve on the economy of the state as well as provide the requisite infrastructural development for their benefit.

“Further worried that from all indications and information to Delta State indicates that the actual money is £6.2 million and Federal Government should ensure that the total of £6.2 million is credited not £4.2 million as stated.” The minority leader submitted that unless the process of disbursement was halted and the Federal Government of Nigeria hindered from further dealing/tampering with the said fund, the recovered loot may not be accounted for and or have any direct bearing or benefit to the people of Delta State (who are being deprived of the fund) in terms of infrastructures or people-oriented projects. Briefing journalists after the plenary, the minority leader insisted that the money in question belongs to Delta State and should not be used by the Federal Government for other states. He said the Federal Government should also shed light on the actual amount.

