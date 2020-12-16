News Top Stories

Reps halt 774,000 public works programme

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives, yesterday, ordered the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, to stop with immediate effect all processes leading to the commencement of the Public Works Programme on January 5, 2021.

 

The House stated that the programme be put on hold until the list of beneficiaries compiled by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in each state is used as a basis of selection.

 

It also asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, not to release funds for this programme until all issues that are related to non-compliance with due process are resolved. It consequently mandated the committees on labour and productivity and legislative compliance to ensure compliance.

 

This was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Hon. Olajide Olatubosun. Leading debate on the motion, Olatubosun noted that in October 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved a Pilot Special Public Works Programme for the NDE to implement in eight states of the Federation.

 

He said the pilot programme was implemented in five local government areas in each of the eight states namely: Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Katsina and Kwara.

 

He said: “As a result of the success achieved in the implementation of the pilot scheme and the need to mitigate the negative socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing social safety nets at the lowest level of the economy, the President approved for NDE to employ 774,000 unemployed persons under an expanded Special Public Works Programme in all the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria by employing 1,000 persons per Local Government Area for a period of three months which originally was planned to commence on 1st October, 2020.”

 

According to him, the Special Public Works in the Rural Areas is an employment intensive technique acquired and adapted by the NDE from one of the capacity-building collaborations with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in the late 1980s to the middle of the 1990s.

 

The project was tagged ILO/NDE Labour Based/ Light Equipment Methods of Construction, Rehabilitation and Maintenance  of Public Infrastructure.

 

The lawmaker said he was “Aware that the National Assembly appropriated a sum of N52 billion in the 2020 fiscal year for the Special Public Works Programme, out of which each beneficiary will be paid N20,000 per month over a period of three months.”

 

He noted that the minister inaugurated state selection committee for each state of the Federation while the NDE, as part of its statutory mandate, was responsible for the registration of the beneficiaries.

 

He said that the state selection committees in most states of the Federation bypassed and ignored the list of beneficiaries compiled by the NDE and forwarded a separate list of purported beneficiaries to the office of the minister. The motion was unanimously adopted

 

 

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

80% fuel in West Africa originates from Nigeria – Kyari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says NNPC only company to cut N800bn looses in a year Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said 80 percent of the petrol being sold in other West African countries originated from Nigeria.Group Managing Director of the Corporation,  Mele Kyari, who made this known during a media parley with newsmen at […]
News

NBA elections heading for chaos – Group

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A rights group, the Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), has expressed concern over the smooth conduct of Wednesday’s national election of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Addressing a press conference in Lagos, RAMINBA’s Chairman, Adesina Ogunlana, said the exercise may be heading for chaos as almost all the candidates taking part […]
News

FG lauds Emmanuel on security

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

…to build logistics facility in A’Ibom     The Federal Government has again commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his efforts at maintaining peace and security in Akwa Ibom State.   It has also approved the immediate establishment of an oil and gas logistic facility in the state. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: