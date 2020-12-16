Reps halt 774,000 public works programme

The House of Representatives, yesterday, ordered the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, to stop with immediate effect all processes leading to the commencement of the Public Works Programme on January 5, 2021.

The House stated that the programme be put on hold until the list of beneficiaries compiled by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in each state is used as a basis of selection.

It also asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, not to release funds for this programme until all issues that are related to non-compliance with due process are resolved. It consequently mandated the committees on labour and productivity and legislative compliance to ensure compliance.

This was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Hon. Olajide Olatubosun. Leading debate on the motion, Olatubosun noted that in October 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved a Pilot Special Public Works Programme for the NDE to implement in eight states of the Federation.

He said the pilot programme was implemented in five local government areas in each of the eight states namely: Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Katsina and Kwara.

He said: “As a result of the success achieved in the implementation of the pilot scheme and the need to mitigate the negative socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing social safety nets at the lowest level of the economy, the President approved for NDE to employ 774,000 unemployed persons under an expanded Special Public Works Programme in all the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria by employing 1,000 persons per Local Government Area for a period of three months which originally was planned to commence on 1st October, 2020.”

According to him, the Special Public Works in the Rural Areas is an employment intensive technique acquired and adapted by the NDE from one of the capacity-building collaborations with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in the late 1980s to the middle of the 1990s.

The project was tagged ILO/NDE Labour Based/ Light Equipment Methods of Construction, Rehabilitation and Maintenance of Public Infrastructure.

The lawmaker said he was “Aware that the National Assembly appropriated a sum of N52 billion in the 2020 fiscal year for the Special Public Works Programme, out of which each beneficiary will be paid N20,000 per month over a period of three months.”

He noted that the minister inaugurated state selection committee for each state of the Federation while the NDE, as part of its statutory mandate, was responsible for the registration of the beneficiaries.

He said that the state selection committees in most states of the Federation bypassed and ignored the list of beneficiaries compiled by the NDE and forwarded a separate list of purported beneficiaries to the office of the minister. The motion was unanimously adopted

