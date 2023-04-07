News Top Stories

Reps halt release of N15bn by NDDC

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to put on hold the release of N15 billion as requested by the Federal Government for use as counter-funding. The resolution was consequent upon a motion brought Hon. Inyem Idem. The motion was seconded by Rep. Shettima Ali. In presenting the motion, Idem queried the release of funds of the NDDC from the Ministry of Niger Delta without requisite financial appropriation, which is a breach of the Appropriation Act. He called on the NDDC to put on hold the proposed release of the fund until all such funds is duly oversighted for. He also called on the House committee on NDDC to carry out legislative action on the matter and report back to the House.

Supporting the motion, deputy minority leader, Rep. Toby Okechukwu, said the request has not been approved by parliament. He also queried the fact that NDDC’s financial books have not been thoroughly scrutinised and approved by parliament for over three years, which is completely illegal. Okechukwu called for a proper briefing of the House on NDDC’s activities

