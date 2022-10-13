Reps halt sale of Polaris Bank by CBN

The House of Representatives yesterday directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the planned sale of Polaris Bank Plc pending the outcome of its investigation. The House consequently resolved to inaugurate an ad hoc committee in the next 21 days to review the total outlay by the Federal Government in Polaris Bank and account for the entire financial input in the bank by the government through the CBN, the NDIC and Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). This resolution was the outcome of a motion sponsored by Henry Nwawuba (PDP, Imo) at plenary. Leading debate on the motion, Nwawuba had argued that it would enable the apex bank, the NDIC and the AMCON to conclude all processes for an open competitive bid in line with best practices and procedures.
Nigerian to die by hanging for killing nurse in Malaysia
A Malaysian High Court yesterday ordered a Nigerian man to be sent to the gallows to be hanged after finding him guilty of murdering Serdang Hospital chief nurse two years ago, Malay Mail reports. Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman handed down the sentence on Alowonle Oluwajuwon Gilbert, 38, after finding that the prosecution had […]
Johnson defies pressure to impose COVID curbs over Christmas
…as UK records 92,000 new cases British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defied pressure to tighten coronavirus rules over Christmas to curb surging Omicron cases, but pledged to keep the situation “under constant review”. The embattled leader, who is reeling from weeks of crises over various scandals and is facing mounting disquiet within his ruling […]
DHQ: We’ll deal with those disparaging the military
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned individuals and groups against disparaging the military, vowing to deal decisively with such tendencies. Specifically, the DHQ noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained a professional institution, whose primary responsibility remained the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations […]
