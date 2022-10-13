News

Reps halt sale of Polaris Bank by CBN

The House of Representatives yesterday directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the planned sale of Polaris Bank Plc pending the outcome of its investigation. The House consequently resolved to inaugurate an ad hoc committee in the next 21 days to review the total outlay by the Federal Government in Polaris Bank and account for the entire financial input in the bank by the government through the CBN, the NDIC and Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). This resolution was the outcome of a motion sponsored by Henry Nwawuba (PDP, Imo) at plenary. Leading debate on the motion, Nwawuba had argued that it would enable the apex bank, the NDIC and the AMCON to conclude all processes for an open competitive bid in line with best practices and procedures.

 

