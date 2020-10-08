Reps: How Water Resources Bill was withdrawn

PHILIP NYAM writes on the deliberations that led to the withdrawal of the controversial National Water Resources Bill in the House of Representatives and the decision to regazette it

Since July 23, when the House of Representatives passed the National Water Resources Bill 2020 and thereafter proceeded on annual recess, the lawmakers never knew peace as hordes of analysts and stakeholders feasted on the proposed law with varying interpretations.

It was therefore not surprising that on resumption from the long break, the controversy trailing the bill was brought to the fore, forcing Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to rule that the disputed proposed legislation be withdrawn and regazetted in order to put to rest, the tension it has generated. As a result of the controversy over the bill, the House of Representatives on Tuesday, voted for its withdrawal and regazetting.

The House had upon the approval of a matter of privilege raised by Hon. Benjamin Mzondu (PDP, Benue), decided to withdraw the bill earlier passed. While raising the matter of privilege, Hon. Mzondu complained that his privilege as a lawmaker was breached as he was denied the opportunity to make inputs to the bill because the legislation was not regazetted and copies distributed to legislators.

He said: “I don’t know what is contained in the bill and my constituents have been asking to know what is contained in the bill. As l am speaking now, l haven’t seen a copy of the bill and don’t know what it contains.

“That bill has no life and was rejected by the Senate and as such should start a new journey de novo. My rights as a member have been breached and as such the bill should be expunged. I wish to refer to Order 6, Rule 1(1), 2 and 3 and Order 12, Rule 18 to state that I was deprived of my legislative privilege of sighting gazette copy of the National Water Resources Bill HB 921, and such could not participate in the consideration of the report by the committee of the whole, which also deprives me of my rights and privilege of representation to my people.

“It is in the effort to eliminate the ‘element of surprise’ that the House in its wisdom included in its standing rule that every bill must be gazetted or clean copies circulated. It is important to note that the word emphasised here is gazette, which means appearing in the journal of the House.

The words used are clear and unambiguous; they ought to be given their ordinary meaning as stated. “I was misled by the use of the order 12 rule 18 of our standing orders. It is an issue of law and procedure and the onus of interpretation lies with the speaker. Whereas the bill was labelled as bill 2020, it was not considered as such.

It is important to emphasise that I have painstakingly searched through all the journals of the House and cannot find where the bill was gazette and I stand to be challenged or corrected. “So, having not met this condition, I wish to move; relying on order 8 rule 8 and the above stated rules that: The House do rescind/expunge its deci-sion of 23rd July, 2020, which adopted the National Water Resources Bill, 2020 HB921 to have been read the third time from our records.”

Mzondu’s motion was received with applause as many lawmakers indicated interest to speak on it. Supporting the motion, Hon. Uzoma Nkem- Abonta (PDP, Abia), raised a constitutional point of order, asserting that the House had no basis to consider the bill as it cannot amend the constitution through a bill. He said that the procedure followed with a view to making the bill a law was faulty because it contradicted the provisions of the constitution. According to him, the bill needed to have been gazetted first, clean copies shared to members ahead of taking further decision. He further argued that the rule of the House was also breached in the way and the manner it passed. He said the bill should be withdrawn completely.

In his own contribution, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), said: “What I believe my colleague is saying is that his right as a parliamentarian has been infringed upon as a result of wrong procedure and a lot of us align with that position.

We ought to regazette this bill. He is not asking that the bill should be killed, let us regazzette it, there are members who were not in the previous Assembly and who didn’t have the opportunity of seeing that bill gazetted.”

“It’s a beautiful bill, I commend those behind it but let us send it back, regazzette it and bring it back for full consideration, so that Nigerians will be carried along. I urge and pray that we will consider the issues raised by Hon. Mzondu and take a decision in the interest of Nigerians that we represent here” On the other hand, the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), led the lawmakers who believed that there was nothing untoward with the bill as passed by the House on July 23.

He argued against Mzondu’s position, insisting that the bill followed due process in its passage. According to him, the bill was stepped down when members complained that they had not seen it. He added that the bill was returned and members were all given clean copies before it was considered at the committee of the whole. Sponsor of the bill, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), on his part, said that the right process was followed before the bill was passed.

He also insisted that clean copies of the bill were distributed to members who were at the plenary the day it was passed. According to him, the bill is a consolidation of four laws, which had existed for 35, 34, 27 and 10 years, respectively.

Similarly, the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa), explained that the bill was first read on December 19, 2018, in the 8th Assembly. According to him, the bill was introduced by the executive in the 9th Assembly and was subjected to the House rules. Ruling on the matter, Gbajabiamila said that “matters of privilege are not meant to be debated but because of the sensitivity of the matter.

I want you to recall that I had a bill on the floor of this House (Infectious Diseases Bill), being sensitive to the rule, I stepped my bill down and sent it for public hearing.” He added: “On the issue raised by Hon. Mzondu, he has backed it up by clear language of provisions of our rules, which states that any such bill must be regazzetted.

The chairman, Rules and Business Committee, Hon. Hassan Fulata, sought to rely on rule 16, which says you either regazzette or a clean copy. Unfortunately, it appears some people have done their homework. I think the bill should be sent back to be regazzetted and brought back to the floor, so we reconsider it and the right thing would have been done.” Against that backdrop, the bill was consequently withdrawn to be regazetted and represented for reconsideration. However, Nigerians are waiting to see the debate on the bill when it is brought back.

